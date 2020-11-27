White Pass Ski Area opens Friday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Photo courtesy of White Pass Ski Area

NACHES, Wash. — Friday is Opening Day at White Pass Ski Area, and as of Friday morning day-use tickets were sold out.

Skiers can anticipate some new COVID-19 restrictions in place this season, including masks and social distancing required while waiting in chair lines. There will be no child care this year, and indoor services will be limited.

For those that don’t have a season pass, White Pass is implementing online day ticket sales to make sure they meet COVID-19 guidelines for capacity. Purchasing tickets ahead of time is required, and daily lift tickets will not be available at the ticket booth. Season pass holders do not need to reserve a spot online.

Lifts start spinning at 8:45 a.m. For more information or to check the latest weather conditions, click here.