White Pass, Snoqualmie ski resorts close amid coronavirus outbreak
WASHINGTON – Ski resorts across the state are shutting down or making changes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
White Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie will be closed starting this week.
Bluewood Ski Resort announced they will be implementing ‘aggressive’ cleaning tactics.
White Pass announced on their Facebook page that they will suspend operations as of Monday, March 16.
The Summit at Snoqualmie announced their closure, which started at the end of the day on Sunday, will continue until further notice.
According to their Facebook page, Bluewood Ski Resort in Dayton has “implemented aggressive cleaning and sanitizing protocols using cleaners and sprays that are applied frequently throughout the day to all hard surfaces.” Read their full statement, here: