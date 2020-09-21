White Pass could reopen Monday evening, WSDOT says

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

A landslide coming off of the Cold Creek Fire adjacent to Hwy 12 on 9-16-2020. Credit: Eric Kiehn via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/

Flames from the Cold Creek Fire creep along the ground adjacent to Hwy 12. Credit: USDA Forest Service via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/

Smoke from Cold Creek Fire rising from a tree filled valley on 9-15-20 by Jason Emhoff. Credit: USDA Forest Service via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/

Rocks on Hwy 12 creating driving hazards. Rocks rolled down from the Cold Creek Fire area on 9-16-2020. Credit: Michael Emrick via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/

Rocks create driving hazards on Hwy 12 in the vicinity of the Cold Creek Fire on 9-16-2020. Credit: Michael Emrick via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/



Courtesy: Michael Emrick via InciWeb

A nighttime view of the fire seen from Hwy 12. Credit: USDA Forest Service via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/

A firefighter, adjacent to a fire engine, watches a tree as it is engulfed with fire on 9-14-2020. Credit: USDA Forest Service via Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7198/















NACHES, Wash. — A highway connecting eastern Washington to the Cascades and the Westside seemed on track for possible reopening Monday, nearly a week after a wildfire shut it down.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said early Monday afternoon that it planned to open US 12 at 7 p.m. A couple hours later, WSDOT said “crews are progressing toward a possible evening opening, an update will be provided today at 5 p.m.” Check here for updates.

Approximately five miles of US 12 over White Pass remained closed Monday because of the Cold Creek Fire. The pass was closed three miles east of the summit near the Falls Overlook by Dog Lake.

USDA Forest Service crew members were reportedly working Monday to cut down burned trees that were deemed hazardous to drivers before WSDOT reopens the road.

Recreational, business and residential traffic is still allowed on both sides of the pass. Staff at closure points were controlling traffic.

As of Monday morning, the Cold Creek Fire was 35-percent contained at 616 acres (map). Officials say the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area is the hottest part of the fire. Helicopters were dampening hot spots Sunday.

Last week, firefighters were dealing with boulders and landslides. They had to park in the eastbound lanes of US 12 away from the mountainside so falling rocks didn’t hit their equipment.

The fire is threatening around 50 homes. There were Level-2 Evacuation Notices last week around Rimrock Lake. Yakima Valley Emergency Management is said to be evaluating the notices daily.