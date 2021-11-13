White pickup truck reverses into Benton City property, drives off

by Dylan Carter

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Authorities in Benton County are hoping to locate the driver of a white GMC pickup truck who damaged someone’s property while picking children up from school before driving off.

According to a Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a hit-and-run call near the intersection of Fay Ave & 10th St on Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, deputies made contact with a distraught property owner who says that someone backed into their fence while picking up children from the nearby Kiona-Benton City Elementary School.

They reported that the driver left the area without contacting the property owner. Benton County deputies suggest that the driver may not have been aware that they caused these damages.

However, deputies and police are now hoping to locate the vehicle involved to get more information and hold them accountable.

If you have any information that may contribute to their search for this individual, you can contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office via non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

