White Swan porch fire scorches home from heat lamp used to warm puppies

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima County Fire District #5, Facebook

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Firefighters from across Yakima County rushed to a home where a large porch fire was ignited by a heat lamp that was meant to warm up puppies who were outside in the cold.

According to an alert from Yakima County Fire Protection District #5, fire crews were alerted to the blaze around 5:32 a.m. on Friday morning. Initial reports indicated that a porch had lit on fire at a home in White Swan.

A total of 12 firefighters from three stations responded to the scene, where all occupants of the residence had evacuated and taken the puppies to safety.

When they arrived, the porch was fully involved as the flames spread into the interior of the home. That’s when fire crews sprung into action, containing the flames to the porch and kitchen areas of the residence.

However, flames had already spread into a hard-to-reach attic space, which spelled more trouble for Yakima firefighters. Despite the circumstances, authorities were able to contain the fire and the heavy smoke damage which impacted personal belongings inside the White Swan home.

Yakima County fire officials estimated that the fire accumulated $35,000 in damages between the structure itself and the contents that were lost.

The Red Cross was requested to help the family as the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office was informed so that the property could be turned back over to its owners.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

