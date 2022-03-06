Whitman College student dies in skiing incident on Gunsight Peak

by Margo Cady

Image courtesy of Union County Search and Rescue Facebook page.

NORTH POWDER, Ore. — A Whitman College student has died after a serious ski accident on Gunsight Peak on Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:22 a.m. on Saturday, March 5th. Initial reports say a skier had lost control and crashed into trees on the northwest slope of Gunsight Peak, an 8,342 foot peak near the Anthony Lakes Ski Area in Oregon.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including Union County Search and Rescue (UCSAR), Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR), La Grande Fire Department, North Powder Fire Department, United States Forest Service law enforcement, and Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol and Mountain Staff.



Officials say it took a hour and twenty minutes for Ski Patrol and Anthony Lakes staff to climb up the 38 degree slope to the injured skier. They then began transporting her to the base of the mountain, where additional first responders were located.

The slope of the peak was so steep that tracked utility terrain vehicles and snowmobiles were only able to reach the base of the peak. First responders had to navigate the slope by foot.

According to UCSAR, a Life Flight medivac helicopter was also ordered, due to the steep terrain and the severity of the skier’s injuries.

The skier, 20-year-old Ella Carr and Whitman College student from Walla Walla, Washington, did not survive her injuries. Paramedics at the base of the peak confirmed that Carr had died, according to UCSAR.

READ MORE FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.