Whitman County approved to move to Phase 2 of reopening

Nine counties advance to Phase 2

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

WHITMAN CO., Wash. — Whitman County has been approved to move forward into Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening plan.

Under phase 2, hair and nail salons are allowed to resume operations, and restaurants can reopen in-person dining at 50 percent capacity.

Businesses that plan to reopen are expected to comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in the state’s plans.

