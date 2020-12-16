WHL, Tri-City Americans 2020-2021 season to be delayed

CALGARY, Alta. — The Tri-City Americans’ upcoming season has been delayed due to the pandemic.

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday that it’s pushing pause on the start of the 2020-2021 WHL regular season due to current health restrictions in place in Canada and the United States. The season was supposed to start Jan. 8.

The league will continue to consult with regional health authorities, and the Board of Governors will meet in January to consider potential new start dates.

