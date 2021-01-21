Who did Donald Trump pardon on his way out of the White House?

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images On his way out of the White House, former President Donald Trump pardoned or commuted the sentence of 140 people including Steve Bannon.

WASHINGTON D.C. — During his last day as President of the United States of America, Donald Trump decided to pardon 140 people including rappers, former politicians, family members and a number of his allies.

Trump is no stranger to the Presidential pardon. His last-minute antics saw 73 individuals pardoned and 70 sentences commuted.

The headliners of President Trump’s pardons are not a mix one might associate together under different circumstances. Notably, Trump pardoned his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon. Bannon pleaded not guilty to charges of defrauding donors in an online fundraising campaign.

In fairness, a portion of the individuals pardoned were championed by criminal justice reform advocates. A number of them were serving lengthy sentences for low-level offenses that were brought to the 45th President’s attention over time.

RELATED: Washington officials react to Biden/Harris Inauguration

While Bannon is a notable figure in the political realm, he’s not the most famous person to be pardoned.

Musical artist Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. was amongst those on Trump’s list. More commonly known by his stage name, Lil Wayne, Carter recently pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami, FL.

Another popular rapper, Bill Kahan Kapri A.K.A. Kodak Black was pardoned by former President Trump. Kapri received a commutation after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge.

RELATED: 3 more Seattle officers investigated over travel to Capitol

Other individuals who were pardoned or had sentences commuted are as follows:

Michael Ashley

Elliott Broidy

Randall Cunningham

Dr. Salomon E. Melgen

George Gilmore

Fred Keith Alford

Anthony Levandowski

Eliyahu Weinstein

Alex Adjmi

Kwame Kilpatrick

Robert Hayes

William T. Walters

Rick Renzi

Randall Cunningham

Jaime A. Davidson

Paul Erickson

Tommaso Buti

Ken Kurson

Helly Nahmad

Albert J. Pirro Jr.

Sholam Weiss

This is only a small segment of the massive quantity of individuals assisted by the former President. Though many of these pardons were due to Trump’s personal connections or the fallout of his presidency, there’s solace to be taken in the fact that justice was served on some accounts.

There are no ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ cards in the game of life but there are some strings to be pulled for the President of the United States.

RELATED: Trump publishes another video condemning violence and U.S. Capitol riots

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.