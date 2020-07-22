WIAA releases tentative calendar for upcoming sports seasons

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday a modified calendar for upcoming sports seasons in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new calendar is separated into four seasons, each consisting of sports based on risk level for contracting the virus.

According to the WIAA’s website, Season 1 will consist of cross country, slowpitch softball, and alternative seasons for golf and tennis. Practice for those sports is set to begin September 7. The WIAA and Department of Health are still deciding whether girls’ swim and dive will also take place in Season 1.

Basketball, bowling, boys’ swim and dive, gymnastics, cheerleading and wrestling will all take place in Season 2, which the WIAA says is expected to begin in late December or early January. WIAA says the remaining fall sports, such as football, girls’ soccer, 1B/2B boys soccer and volleyball will now take place during Season 3, set for spring 2021.

The school year will end with Season 4, consisting of tennis, fastpitch softball, track & field, baseball, golf, boys’ soccer, dance and dill.

All seasons are contingent on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as approval from Governor Inslee and the State Department of Health, the WIAA said.

