Wild weekend leads to honors for Walla Walla police officers

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: Walla Walla Police Department

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — It was a particularly hectic weekend for Walla Walla police officers, which led to a moment of great recognition for officers who stepped up to meet these challenges head-on.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Walla Walla Police Chief Scott Bieber handed out letters of commendation for three policemen: Officer Michael Earney, K9 officer Eric Eastman and officer David Garland.

Officer Earney was commended for his response to a shotgun-wielding male who threatened a woman and her son on the evening of Thursday, January 7, 2021. After a lengthy conflict, Officer Earney successfully incapacitated the unruly suspect with a stun gun before he could return to his shotgun after allegedly jawing at the local authorities.

RELATED: WW police stun man wielding shotgun

On Friday, January 8, 2021, Officer Eastman suddenly responded to a shooting near Stadium Dr. in Walla Walla. He promptly sprung into action, directing victims away from the area and settling the dispute on his own. The suspect exited a house with a gun in his hand, but Officer Eastman convinced the suspect to turn himself over to police custody before anyone else was harmed.

The next day around 11:00 a.m., Officer Garland responded to an urgent mental health crisis in which one person allegedly threatened to end their own life. Along with Captain Eric Wood from the Walla Walla Fire Department, Officer Garland convinced the suicidal individual to remove their handcrafted noose, step down from the ledge of a public building and detained him for further care at a nearby hospital.

For Chief Bieber, the driving factor in recognizing his officers was “the amazing performance, restraint and use of training, both physically and mentally by these officers over the weekend.

RELATED: Deadly double shooting in WW

RELATED: WW PD, Firefighter save suicidal man

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.