Wild winds! West Richland Police warn of hazardous conditions on windy days

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — It was a breezy Sunday! The strongest wind gusts in the Tri-Cities reached 40+ mph. Winds are expected to remain gusty over the next 48 hours, according to our KAPP-KVEW weather team.

The West Richland Police Department posted a photo of a trampoline on the roof of a house due to the strong winds on their Facebook page.

West Richland Police are warning homeowners to make sure that all items are secure on windy days.

“If you see a hazard in the roadway such as a trampoline or other large item, call dispatch. Officers would rather take care of the situation than have citizens get injured attempting to remove something from the roadway,” said West Richland Police.

