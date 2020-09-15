Wildfire along US 12 prompts level 2 ‘be set’ evacuation notices

WHITE PASS, Wash. — Emergency management officials announced level 2 evacuations Tuesday morning for the Rimrock Lake and Clear Lake areas due to a wildfire burning along US 12 near White Pass.

Officials say the Cold Creek Fire is burning on both sides of the highway between Dog Lake and Clear Lake.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said US 12 is closed in both directions between milepost 183, about eight miles west of Naches, and SR 123, about 12 miles west of the White Pass summit.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

