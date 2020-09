Wildfire burning about 200 acres northwest of Naches

David Mann by David Mann

NACHES, Wash. — A wildfire is burning about 200 acres in the Evans Canyon area about eight miles northwest of Naches, according to the Central Washington Interagency Communications Center.

Officials say the fire started at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. The state Department of Natural Resources says air and ground resources are on scene.

KAPP-KVEW is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.