Wildfire burning up to 20 acres off Highway 395 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters are responding to a wildfire Thursday off Highway 395 near Elm Road.

The fire has burned approximately 15-20 acres and is being driven by wind, according to Franklin County Fire District 3.

Multiple agencies are on scene to assist with firefighting efforts.

Wildland fire southbound Hyw 395 @mp35 near Elm Rd. 15-20 acres, wind driven. FranklinFire3 engine and Capt. on scene. Multiple Franklin County agencies assisting Fire District 5 including BLM and US Fish & Wildlife Service. — Franklin Co Fire#3 (@FranklinFire3) May 21, 2020

