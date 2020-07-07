Wildfire burns about 1,400 acres in Grant County

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire has burned an estimated 1,400 acres in the Saddle Mountains off State Route 24 just east of Mattawa, according to the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies are on scene as of Monday afternoon, and several aircrafts are being utilized to battle the flames.

No evacuations have been requested at this time and no homes are threatened.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is in steep terrain shrub-steppe.

People are asked to stay away from the area and keep drones on the ground, as it blocks access for firefighters. Drivers should also be wary of smoke on the roadways. This is a developing story. Southeast Washington Type 3 Interagency IMT – Team 2 has been ordered for the #SaddleMountain #WaWILDFIRE in Grant… Posted by Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team on Monday, July 6, 2020

Comments

comments