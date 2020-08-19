Wildfire evacuations present challenges during pandemic

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — While the response to fighting wildfires hasn’t changed much due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials say concerns about virus transmission have affected the way people are evacuated.

“We can’t keep a lot of folks close together,” said Horace Ward, Operations Manager at the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management. “Normally, we could use a church or a school to house a bunch of people, but we can’t do that now.”

Ward said the county’s been fortunate not to have had many wildfires this year so far and that the fires have mostly been smaller in size.

“We’ll keep our fingers crossed that people pay attention to what they’re doing — don’t burn things, don’t drag chains, don’t throw cigarettes out the windows — all those little things that help keep us from having fires that get away and hurt people,” Ward said.

While evacuations this year have also been smaller, Ward said they’ll have to get creative in finding ways to house people.

Tens of thousands of acres have burned this week in multiple wildfires in and near Yakima County:

AHTANUM RIDGE FIRE — On Sunday afternoon, a wildfire spread over Ahtanum Ridge, destroying two homes, five outbuildings and about 6,000 acres of land before it was put out Monday morning.

— On Sunday afternoon, a wildfire spread over Ahtanum Ridge, destroying two homes, five outbuildings and about 6,000 acres of land before it was put out Monday morning. TAYLOR POND FIRE — Lightning sparked a wildfire Sunday evening on the Yakima Training Center near Taylor Pond. Officials reported about 35,000 acres had burned as of Tuesday morning, but after further GPS mapping, the estimate was lowered to about 24,900 acres. As of Tuesday evening, residents of the Wanapum Village in Yakima County remain under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice.

— Lightning sparked a wildfire Sunday evening on the Yakima Training Center near Taylor Pond. Officials reported about 35,000 acres had burned as of Tuesday morning, but after further GPS mapping, the estimate was lowered to about 24,900 acres. As of Tuesday evening, residents of the Wanapum Village in Yakima County remain under a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice. JUNGLE CREEK FIRE — On Monday afternoon, a wildfire began burning through the Jungle Creek area in the Little Naches River drainage area in Kittitas County. As of Tuesday evening, it had burned about 90 to 100 acres and the campgrounds Kaner Flat and Crow Creek campgrounds remained under an evacuation notice.

