Wildfire evacuees: U-Haul offers 30 days free self-storage in Oregon, Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. — U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents being impacted by wildfires across the Pacific Northwest.
Strong winds and dry conditions are fueling hundreds of active fires in the area. Millions of acres have been burned and many residential areas are facing evacuation orders.
“We’re facing a truly historic outbreak of wildfires in the Pacific Northwest,” said Dan Flatten, U-Haul Company of Southern Washington president. “Evacuation orders are creating an immediate need for secure self-storage options where people can bring their valued possessions. We’re a longstanding member of these communities and we’re here to help those in need.”
Local U-Haul Companies have made 25 stores – 15 in Oregon and 10 in Washington – available to offer assistance. People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
OREGON
14225 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy.
Beaverton, OR 97005
(503) 643-9539
63370 N. Hwy. 97
Bend, OR 97701
(541) 388-0671
150 Oroyan Ave.
Eugene, OR 97404
(541) 393-8408
4400 Franklin Blvd.
Eugene, OR 97403
(541) 726-6051
704 NE Hogan Drive
Gresham, OR 97030
(503) 667-0142
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clackamas Town Center
11811 SE 82nd
Happy Valley, OR 97086
(503) 659-3800
14310 SE McLoughlin Blvd.
Milwaukie, OR 97267
(503) 653-5930
955 N. Columbia Blvd.
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 278-4360
5800 SE 88th Ave.
Portland, OR 97266
(503) 771-1151
7345 NE Sandy Blvd.
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 288-5735
U-Haul Storage of Umpqua Valley
1182 NE Stephens St.
Roseburg, OR 97470
(541) 672-6864
3612 Silverton Road NE
Salem, OR 97305
(503) 399-9418
13921 SW Tualatin-Sherwood Road
Sherwood, OR 97140
(503) 925-6443
11552 SW Pacific Hwy.
Tigard, OR 97223
(503) 245-0791
7100 SW McEwan Road
Tualatin, OR 97035
(503) 536-2412
WASHINGTON
3212 W. Court St.
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 545-4207
U-Haul Storage of West Spokane
4399 W. Sunset Blvd.
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 590-0884
4110 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane, WA 99202
(509) 590-4101
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lidgerwood
7028 N. Division St.
Spokane, WA 99208
(509) 487-2772
U-Haul Storage of East Spokane
14505 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 924-0620
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spokane Valley
12420 E. Indiana Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99216
(509) 928-9000
10304 E. Sprague Ave.
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 922-4465
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hazel Dell
8250 NE Hwy. 99
Vancouver, WA 98665
(360) 574-1234
U-Haul Storage at East Nob Hill
2304 E. Nob Hill Blvd.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 453-8110
1122 S. 1st St.
Yakima, WA 98901
(509) 457-7161