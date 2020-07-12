Wildfire northeast of Wenatchee has burned 10,000 acres

KXLY News Staff by KXLY News Staff

Courtesy: WSP Sgt. Moore

DOUGLAS CO., Wash. — The Road 11 Fire, burning northeast of Wenatchee, has grown to 10,000 acres.

Evacuations jumped to Level 3 on Saturday, but were lowered to Level 2 on Sunday. This means that residents must be on standby to evacuate if asked.

According to the Southeast Washington All-Hazard Interagency Type 3 team, containment is currently unknown, and several structures have been damaged.

The fire appears to be heading toward the City of Mansfield, says the Interagency Type 3 team.

The fire burning in grass, sage and wheat crops. State mobilization has been authorized; 35 fire engines, a dozer, seven water tenders, a medical unit and 10 aircraft have been ordered to respond to the fire.

Local farmers have jumped in to help by digging a fire line along the west end of Mansfield.

It started on Saturday shortly before 1:00 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

