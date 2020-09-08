Wildfire prompts evacuations in Umatilla County; I-82 closed
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Fire crews warned people in the Power City area to prepare to evacuate Monday evening due to a wildfire. I-82 eastbound is closed between and Oregon to Washington.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 says the fire is burning west of Highway 395 and north of Bender Road.
“If you live in the area of Bensel Rd North to HWY 730 and 395 and I-82 be prepared for evactuations [sic]. Outside of this area NO evacuations are needed at this time,” UCFD1 said in a Facebook post. “City residents are safe. Crews are working hard to contain the fire and the winds are not helping.”
The Umatilla School District said the high school’s gym is open for evacuees.
People are asked to avoid the area where crews are battling the fire.
Click here for traffic updates from WSDOT.–
This is a developing story.