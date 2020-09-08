Wildfire prompts evacuations in Umatilla County; I-82 closed

David Mann by David Mann

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Fire crews warned people in the Power City area to prepare to evacuate Monday evening due to a wildfire. I-82 eastbound is closed between and Oregon to Washington.

Umatilla County Fire District 1 says the fire is burning west of Highway 395 and north of Bender Road.

Update for everyone on the fire status and evacuations. Currently the fire is in the area of Power city. West of HWY… Posted by Umatilla County Fire District #1 on Monday, September 7, 2020

“If you live in the area of Bensel Rd North to HWY 730 and 395 and I-82 be prepared for evactuations [sic]. Outside of this area NO evacuations are needed at this time,” UCFD1 said in a Facebook post. “City residents are safe. Crews are working hard to contain the fire and the winds are not helping.”

The Umatilla School District said the high school’s gym is open for evacuees.

UHS gym is open for evacuees. Please park in main parking lot and enter main doors. El gimnasio de UHS está… Posted by Umatilla School District on Monday, September 7, 2020

People are asked to avoid the area where crews are battling the fire.

Click here for traffic updates from WSDOT.–

This is a developing story.