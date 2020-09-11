Wildfire smoke brings hazardous air quality to Tri-Cities, surrounding areas

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Smoke from wildfires raging in Oregon and California brought hazardous air quality to the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas Friday.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now website, the Tri-Cities’ Air Quality Index was above 300 on a scale of 1 to 500, which means the particle pollution in the area is so bad that everyone should try to stay indoors.

Until the air quality improves, people are advised to stay in doors — in a room or building with filtered air – and reduce their overall activity. Fine particles from the smoke can build up indoors even though you may not be able to see them.

At-risk groups such as people with heart or lung disease should speak with a doctor in advance about when and whether they should leave the area or move to a location with better indoor air quality.

Click here to see an interactive air quality map.