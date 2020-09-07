Wildfire smoke leads to ‘hazardous’ air quality across the Tri-Cities

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Wildfire smoke pouring into the Tri-Cities from northern Washington led to “hazardous” air quality across the region Monday, according to data from the state Department of Ecology.

Until the air quality improves, all residents living in the area are advised to stay indoors. People with heart or lung disease, or those who have had a stroke, should consult a healthcare provider about leaving the area and wearing a respirator mask if they must go outdoors.

Windows and doors should be closed and strenuous activity should be avoided. Click here to see other health recommendations from state officials.

The smoke appears to be coming from the Evans Canyon Fire, which has burned more than 75,000 acres in Yakima and Kittitas counties, and the Cold Springs Fire, which has burned more than 9,000 acres in Douglas and Okanogan counties.

To check the current air quality in the Tri-Cities, click here.