Wildhorse casino reopens following months-long closure due to pandemic

David Mann by David Mann

PENDLETON, Ore. — Wildhorse Resort and Casino reopened to the public Thursday following a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular casino located just outside Pendleton closed down operations on March 18 has remained closed since then. Nearly three weeks before that, a Wildhorse employee became first person in Umatilla County to test positive for the virus.

On Thursday, Wildhorse announced it is back open under limited hours and new health and safety guidelines:

The casino floor will be closed from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday for sanitization and deep cleaning.

Plexi-glass shields have been installed at locations where guests and staff have close contact.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the property.

Reduced seating on the gaming floor, restaurants and other retail locations may result in wait times.

Slot machines and cash transaction areas will be cleaned and sanitized multiple times every hour.

Guests are required to wear a mask on casino floor, hotel and cineplex lobbies, public areas and while moving around.

For a complete list of what to expect at the newly reopened resort and casino, visit Wildhorse’s website.

