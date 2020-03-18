Wildhorse closed until April 8 in response to coronavirus

PENDLETON, Ore. — Wildhorse Resort and Casino closed on Wednesday, March 18 in response to the coronavirus.

The casino resort located outside Pendleton will remain closed at least three weeks, until Wednesday, April 8, in order to prevent the virus from spreading.

“With our commitment to providing a healthy and safe environment for our guests, the COVID-19 pandemic requires major collective action to contain the spread of the virus. As a Tribal Government and one of the largest employers in Eastern Oregon, we have made the decision to close the Wildhorse Casino,” the casino resort announced Wednesday.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in eastern Oregon involved an employee who worked at Wildhorse. The casino resort temporarily closed to be disinfected after the employee was presumed positive.

On Tuesday. Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish made the decision to close until March 31 at the earliest.

