Firefighters contain wildland fire in Benton City

BENTON CITY, Wash. – Fire crews contained a wildland fire in Benton City early Monday morning, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was burning in the area of Demoss and Ruppert Road, and fire crews are currently mopping up the fire that was fueled by sagebrush and grass.

No word yet on the cause.

