WinCo Foods back open 24/7

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

After shortening their hours to clean and re-stock shelves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WinCo Foods has shifted their hours back, and are now open 24-hours, seven days a week.

The company decided to alter their hours nearly four months ago, shutting their doors from midnight until 5:00 a.m., to clean and stock items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

There are two WinCo locations in the Tri-Cities, and one in Yakima:

101 Columbia Point Dr. Richland, WA 99352

4602 West Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336

2425 Longfibre Ave. Yakima, WA 98903

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments