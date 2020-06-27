WinCo Foods back open 24/7
After shortening their hours to clean and re-stock shelves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WinCo Foods has shifted their hours back, and are now open 24-hours, seven days a week.
The company decided to alter their hours nearly four months ago, shutting their doors from midnight until 5:00 a.m., to clean and stock items such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.
There are two WinCo locations in the Tri-Cities, and one in Yakima:
- 101 Columbia Point Dr. Richland, WA 99352
- 4602 West Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA 99336
- 2425 Longfibre Ave. Yakima, WA 98903
