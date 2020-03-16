WinCo will be closed midnight to 7 a.m. effective immediately
WinCo Foods announced new temporary store hours on Monday in response to a spike in customers preparing to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said all stores will be closed from midnight to 7 a.m. effective immediately. The stores are usually open 24 hours a day.
“Our teams are working around the clock to keep our stores open, and as clean & stocked as possible; We are still experiencing higher than normal demand on a variety of products. Please note that select locations may adjust their hours, see store signage for full details,” the company wrote on Facebook.
Last week, WinCo said various locations would be closing from midnight to 5 a.m. to give employees more time to clean and stock shelves.