WinCo will start closing at midnight to clean and stock shelves

David Mann by David Mann

Google Maps

WinCo will begin closing various locations from midnight to 5 a.m. to clean and stock shelves.

The announcement came Friday as the company dealt with a surge of customer lining up to buy essentials in preparation for the outcome of the global COVID-19 outbreak. The stores are normally open 24 hours.

The company issued the following statement on Friday:

Dear WinCo Customers, As we all deal with the Coronavirus fallout in these unprecedented times, WinCo Foods remains committed to taking care of our customers, our communities and our employee owners. As we experience higher than normal demand on a variety of products, we are working round the clock to not only keep our stores open, clean and as stocked as possible. We are also ever-mindful of keeping our employee owners, our customers and our communities as safe as possible. To that end we are working with the CDC and local Health Agencies to make sure we follow all Coronavirus protocol, as well as our own internal hygiene and food safety protocols. We at WinCo Foods understand that you are relying on us in these difficult days to continue providing you with quality food at the lowest possible prices. On behalf of our 19,000+ employee owners, we have no intention of closing our stores and every intention of keeping our shelves as stocked as we possibly can. 🚨To help this, we will be temporarily closing various locations between the hours of 12am and 5am for the next week, so the stores can clean and re-stock. We will re-evaluate this policy after this week has passed.🚨 We appreciate your patience while we do this. WinCo remains committed to all of you, and to providing you with foods for your hungry families. Thank you, The employee owners of WinCo Foods

Comments

comments