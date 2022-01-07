KENNEWICK, Wash. — High-speed winds are gusting across the Mid-Columbia region on Friday afternoon and weather experts say that this wind advisory will last into the evening in our areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our entire coverage area. That includes the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla, Umatilla County, Kittitas County, and surrounding areas.

Winds are expected to range between 25 and 35 MPH through 9:00 p.m. on January 7.



READ: Snoqualmie Pass smashes season-to-date average snowfall amount with 286″ so far

With high winds come increased warmth, which is helping to melt some of the snow and ice from the winter storm on Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

In Ellensburg, winds are traveling from the West and Southwest—meaning the city is expected to experience less warmth and subsequent snowmelt than other parts of the Mid-Columbia region.

All other parts of our area are receiving their winds from the Southwest, which will bring the temperature back above freezing into the 40s during the day.

Peak Wind Gusts So Far Today:

Rattlesnake Mountain: 74 MPH

Sedge Ridge: 68 MPH

Hanford: 59 MPH

Walla Walla: 56 MPH

Kennewick: 51 MPH

Pasco: 50 MPH

Pendleton: 49 MPH

Richland: 44 MPH

Yakima: 30 MPH #wawx #orwx @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/YloE3z0ObZ — Briana Bermensolo (@BriBermensolo) January 7, 2022

FORECAST: 35-50MPH wind gusts Friday across the Mid-Columbia, mountain snow continues

Gusts are expected to slow down overnight Friday into Saturday morning. The weather should be quite pleasant with sunshine, above-freezing temperatures, and less wind on Saturday, January 8.

While the sun will stick around into Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop back below freezing.

Tune into KAPP KVEW Local News at 5, 6, and 6:30 p.m. tonight for another update from Jason Valentine.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Produce, supplies delayed as WSDOT closes passes due to hazardous conditions