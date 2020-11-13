Wind Advisory in effect; gusts up to 50 MPH possible -Kristin

A winter storm is impacting the Pacific Northwest today with heavy mountain snow and rain showers falling at the lower elevations. Rain showers will continue through early afternoon with drier weather and some sunshine popping out after 1PM today. Look for highs in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1PM today until 4AM Saturday with sustained winds 25 to 35 MPH, gusts up to 50 MPH.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the Cascades, eastern slopes and northern Blues through early Saturday. There will be travel delays and even closures at times, so make sure to check pass reports if traveling today and Saturday.

After a dry and sunny start Saturday, look for increasing afternoon clouds. Another round of rain will arrive after 2 or 3PM in the afternoon. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible through Saturday night. Back to dry and sunny weather Sunday.