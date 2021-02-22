Wind Advisory in effect Monday, gusts up to 50 MPH possible -Kristin

Happy Monday!

What a breezy start to the week! A Wind Advisory is in effect until 4AM Tuesday with wind gusts up to 50 MPH for the Columbia Basin into the foothills. It’s dry locally with snow levels continuing to rise in the mountains this morning. With rain possible and gusty winds, avalanche danger remains high in the Cascades and eastern slopes through the day. As of 7AM, Snoqualmie, White and Stevens pass remains closed. No estimated time of reopening, but crews will provide an update this morning.

Locally, we will have spotty rain showers developing by lunchtime into the afternoon. Highest rain chances will be along the foothills of the Blues. With the warmer temperatures and rain, flooding concerns remain low. But, there will be a rise on area streams and rivers. Look for afternoon highs today in the upper 50’s.

More wind ahead on Tuesday with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. We will finally have a break from the wind on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. With another weak system moving through Thursday, the winds will return with a few showers possible. Look for temperatures all week in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Plenty of sunshine expected for the upcoming weekend.