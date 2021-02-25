Wind Advisory in effect with gusts up to 55 MPH -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Another round of active weather ahead for us as we end the workweek. A Wind Advisory will start at 10AM this morning and continue through 9PM Friday. We could see wind gusts during that time between 45 to 55 MPH. Secure any loose object you might have outside!

A line of light rain showers is working through the area from west to east very early this morning. Most spots will see drier weather by 9AM. Keeping rain showers a little longer today along the foothills of the Blues until lunchtime. We will see some sunshine out this afternoon with highs in the low 50’s.

A lot more snow is ahead for the moutains. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades and eastern slopes through 10PM Friday and for the northern Blues until 10AM Saturday. Be sure to check pass reports today and Friday as there will be travel restrictions!

Cascades: 1 to 3 feet

Eastern Slopes (below 25oo feet): 4 to 10″

Eastern Slopes (above 2500 feet): 12 to 24″

Northern Blues: 10 to 22″

One more windy day ahead on Friday before the winds slowly die down this weekend. And back to plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs near 50 Saturday and in the mid 50’s Sunday.