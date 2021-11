WIND ADVISORY: Scattered showers, high winds this afternoon -Briana

Wind gusts will range from 35-55MPH across Eastern Washington and Oregon Monday afternoon, with higher gusts possible in the higher terrain and along the western coastline.

by Briana Bermensolo

