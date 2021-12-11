Wind Advisory: Tumbleweeds blockade Tri-Cities highways, semi trucks tip onto roadway

by Dylan Carter

Images courtesy of WSP Trooper Thorson, Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — High-speed winds are stirring up trouble for highways in the Tri-Cities and Yakima regions on Saturday morning. Authorities suggest that you keep inside if possible, and express extreme caution if you must drive today.

Consecutive social media posts from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, who oversees the Tri-Cities and Yakima region, showed some of the early side effects of Saturday’s speedy winds.

The first was a complete blockage of the roadway by a heaping pile of tumbleweeds. The right lane of I-82 was totally blocked at the exit to 395 in Kennewick this morning as dozens of tumbleweeds were swept onto the roadway, forcing drivers to find a different way to their destinations.

WSDOT teams have been dispatched to the area to help clear the roadway, and their real-time travel map shows that traffic is moving through the area. However, this massive pile of tumbleweeds stirred up trouble for a roadway that already has a detour in place for construction.

Meanwhile, WSP presence is on S.R. 240; approx. 15 miles west of Richland on Saturday after a semi-truck tipped over in the high-speed winds.

Trooper Thorson confirmed that the driver was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

He says that trucks tip over in this area several times per year due to high winds.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up could be issued if further details are revealed.

