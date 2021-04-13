Wind ahead: Blowing dust, 40 mph gusts Tuesday

First Alert Weather: Blowing Dust Advisory for Tri-Cities, other areas

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Blowing dust contributed to a seven-car crash on I-182 in Richland on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The wind will kick up a lot of dust on Tuesday. The blowing dust has the potential to close roadways including I-90.

VIDEO FORECAST: Winds up to 40 mph, Blowing Dust throughout our areas for Tuesday – Jason

KAPP-KVEW’s First Alert Weather team and the nearest National Weather Service outposts have an important severe weather alert to share.

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected at times, especially near freshly plowed fields.

WHERE…Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility from blowing dust.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust will occur mostly in areas near freshly plowed fields in the Lower Columbia Basin and Blue Mountain Foothills of Washington. Winds will be from the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY

National Weather Service Spokane WA

BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY…

WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected.

WHERE…Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau.

WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

VIDEO FORECAST: A windy start to the week with gusts up to 40 MPH -Kristin

“Blowing dust is expected to be most concentrated across the Moses Lake Area, including the stretch of Interstate 90 from George through Moses Lake. Travel is not recommended during the afternoon hours when blowing dust is most likely to occur,” the NWS reports.

It was just two weeks ago that the wind kicked up blowing dust that completely shut down I-90 between Moses Lake and Ritzville.

LAST DUST STORM:

The Yakima Valley will also experience high wind and blowing dust but it’s not expected to be as severe as forecast in the Mid-Columbia region.

ON THE ROAD:

The Oregon Department of Transportation’s Eastern Oregon office sent out this notice Monday evening:

The National Weather Service has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for tomorrow. You are cautioned to be prepared for limited visibility and watch for areas of blowing dust that could be extremely hazardous while driving. Blowing dust will occur over the Washington Lower Columbia Basin and the Blue Mountain Foothills on Tuesday and Tuesday evening. Blowing Dust Advisory for these areas from 11 AM until 8 PM Tuesday. Be prepared to slow down and pull off the roadway to avoid driving into a dust storm. Never stop on the road, but pull off as far as possible to the right side of the highway to avoid driving into a dust storm. Check TripCheck.com for update road conditions and links to weather reports.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.