WIND DAMAGE: Roof peels in Prosser, another ripped off in Pendleton
WASHINGTON/OREGON – Winds raging across the region knocked off a roof and did serious damage to another early Wednesday morning.
A photo shared by Mark Ingalls shows a metal roof in Prosser at Washington State University’s Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center peeling back.
More images, shared by Pendleton Professional Firefighters Local 2296, show the aftermath of a roof that was blown off in Pendleton, Oregon. Fortunately, they say no one was injuered.
Early this morning PFD responded to a report of a roof having been blown off of a building. No persons were injured.
Posted by Pendleton Professional Firefighters Local 2296 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
A wind advisory has been in place through the morning.
