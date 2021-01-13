WIND DAMAGE: Roof peels in Prosser, another ripped off in Pendleton

WASHINGTON/OREGON – Winds raging across the region knocked off a roof and did serious damage to another early Wednesday morning.

A photo shared by Mark Ingalls shows a metal roof in Prosser at Washington State University’s Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center peeling back.

More images, shared by Pendleton Professional Firefighters Local 2296, show the aftermath of a roof that was blown off in Pendleton, Oregon. Fortunately, they say no one was injuered.

Early this morning PFD responded to a report of a roof having been blown off of a building. No persons were injured.

Posted by Pendleton Professional Firefighters Local 2296 on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

A wind advisory has been in place through the morning.

