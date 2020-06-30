Wind, rain throughout the region before Independence Day

The northwest ends June with mild temps, heavier winds

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

A gorgeous Monday to begin the last days of June. Temperatures cooled down after Sunday showers pushed through the region. Heavier winds hit the Yakima Valley later in the day causing a wind advisory on Tuesday in Ellensburg. Winds from 20 to 30 miles per hour are expected from noon to 9 p.m. in Ellensburg and the northern Yakima Valley.

Heavy rain hit eastern Oregon on Monday causing a flood advisory in Wallowa County from the National Weather Service. The advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening. Walla Wall and Pendleton could experience scattered showers throughout Monday evening. Skies will clear Tuesday morning.

More rain is expected in Yakima starting Wednesday morning and the showers will movc east, north of the Tri-Cities. Another system will hit the Yakima Valley Wednesday evening. Temperatures through Wednesday will remain mild, staying in the 70’s to low 80’s. By Thursday temperatures will rise with less cloud coverage and more sunshine through the entire region. Overnight temperatures will say in the mid to high 50’s.

By Saturday, to celebrate the Fourth of July, Yakima will see temperatures in the high 80’s and the Tri-Cities will hit the low 90’s.

Comments

comments