Gusty winds and chilly temperatures return this weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

We are getting a break from the wind this morning, but breezy to gusty winds will return this afternoon and into your Saturday. Gusts at times this afternoon into the evening will be up to 25 MPH. Turning windy tonight into Saturday with gusts at times up to 35 MPH.

Enjoying more sunshine today with slightly warmer temperatures back into the low to mid 60’s. More clouds will build into the area overnight with mountain snow possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 5PM today through 5PM Saturday for the Cascades and eastern slopes. Be sure to check pass reports if traveling during that time, including Snoqualmie Pass which could pick up 6 to 12 inches of new snow.

A chilly weekend is ahead with below average temperatures both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 50’s. Next week, we will see a nice warm-up along with plenty of sunshine! Look for highs in the mid 60’s Monday and Tuesday, upper 60’s Wednesday with low 70’s Thursday.