Wind returns with an afternoon rain chance Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

More unsettled weather is ahead for the Pacific Northwest today. It’s a dry start out the door, but we could be dodging a few showers this afternoon. The wind will pick up once again today with most locations 15 to 25 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the foothills of the Blues through 4PM today with gusts up to 50 MPH possible. A High Wind Warning is in effect for Pendleton and Pilot Rock through 4PM today with gusts up to 60 MPH possible. It will be a mild afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

We will see a brief break in the wet weather overnight. Light rain showers return out the door on Wednesday. Keeping a small chance of a shower by Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Winds will stay a bit breezy both Wednesday and Thursday with gusts up to 25 MPH possible.