“Windows Alive!” project accepting applications for fall display

by David Snyder

YAKIMA, Wash — The Yakima Arts Commission is looking for local artwork to help spice up the windows of Downtown Yakima businesses this fall.

Artists from all over Central Washington can submit their work to be displayed in empty storefronts along Yakima Avenue as part of the city’s “Windows Alive!” project.

“It helps showcase artists who most people have never seen before,” Yakima Arts Commission Chairman David Lynx said.

Artists must reside in Yakima, Yakima County, or elsewhere in Central Washington. Submissions can include paintings, drawings, fiber art, crafts, ceramics, photography, alternative materials and sculptures.

RELATED: A breath of fresh air: art display brings people to Yakima Greenway

The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Aug. 31. Once the Yakima Arts Commission has a chance to look over all the art, they will pick five projects to display in the empty storefronts. The goal is to have the show ready by mid-October.

“When people are visiting Yakima, it’s nice to have something in the windows,” Lynx said. “So often, people are staying at the [Hotel Maison] next door and walk by and look at the artwork. So, it just adds creativity and life to downtown.”

Individual artists or groups whose pieces are picked for the display will be paid a $250 stipend. Lynx said the project has been ongoing for several years and new artwork is installed every six months.

“We’ve been working with JEM Development, which owns the buildings, to have the art here, and they’ve been very nice about letting us do this,” Lynx said.

People can check out the current “Windows Alive!” exhibit on the north side of Yakima Avenue between Hotel Maison and Third Street. Anyone interested in the project can find more information here or fill out an application.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.