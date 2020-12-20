Windows at three banks in Ellensburg broken, man arrested

Ellensburg Police Department

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Ellensburg Police Department arrested Jessie Jenson, 29, early Sunday after allegedly breaking windows at three different banks.

Police received a call around 12:30 a.m. for a weapons complaint at US Bank.

Police in the area of US Bank heard what sounded like glass breaking. They say they followed the sound and found Jensen standing at a broken window of Umpqua Bank, peering inside.

Investigators say a large rock was thrown through the window.

Ellensburg Police say they found broken windows at US Bank, Cashmere Valley Bank, and Umpqua Bank.

Police say the man did not appear to go into any of the banks, but caused a lot of unnecessary damage.

Jensen was booked on Malicious Mischief.

