Winds return late Monday into Tuesday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Sunshine returns today with near average highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. Winds will pick up later today and stick around on Tuesday. We could see wind gusts up to 25 MPH which will increase our fire danger around the area.

We could see a few thunderstorms develop in the foothills of the Blues and mountains overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cooler Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. More dry and sunny weather ahead for the end of the week with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.