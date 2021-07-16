Winds to slow down overnight, with a cool start to your weekend Friday – Jason

Kennewick, WA – Good Thursday evening!

We are looking at windy conditions today, and with the Red Flag Warning ending tonight at 11pm, the winds will slow down to light overnight.

We get a break from the hot temperatures Friday and Saturday, with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s! Mid to upper 90’s return on Sunday.

The winds from the SW have continued to improve our Air Quality which is good for all of our cities as of tonight.

Overnight will be clear and cooler with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

