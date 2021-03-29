KENNEWICK, Wash. — We’re sharing images and social media posts from Sunday’s windstorm to provide snapshots of how it affected central and eastern Washington.

Pasco PD told a tiny tale of “trees and trampolines” on Sunday evening.

Trees and Trampolines… use caution driving in today’s wind, several downed tree limbs and one runaway trampoline.. crews will be working to clear up the roads. (Photo from 6th and Bonneville) pic.twitter.com/uBhYWTKrym — Pasco Police Dept (@PascoPoliceDept) March 29, 2021

Kennewick PD posted a photo of one of many downed trees and said Benton PUD was reporting power outages.

Trees down and wind hazards occurring across the city. If you see a down power line do not approach. Several power outages reported by @BentonPUD. pic.twitter.com/MoZhkoPvBw — Kennewick Police (@KennewickPolice) March 29, 2021

In Richland, the wind kicked up an awful lot of dust across I-182, contributing to a minor-injury pileup.

Walla Walla police said the windstorm reminded them of the Wizard of Oz. They warned folks to watch for flying monkeys.

Blowing dust covered a wide swath of Yakima.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Shockley (@moneynvrsleepss)

This ominous image was captured near Othello and shared by WSDOT.

Check out this picture of the dust near Othello and setting sun. Winds still whipping through the area and now we face a new problem – darkness after sunset. Please stay focused if you have to travel and use caution. pic.twitter.com/AdfYWUZfPd — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 29, 2021

At 7 p.m., just when things had been dying down a little, Ritzville reported a 49 mph gust — the strongest gust since 3:40 p.m.

I-90 is closed in both directions between MP 182 east of Moses Lake and Ritzville. There is no estimated reopening time.

By the looks of things, there was at least one concerning crash during the dust storm in Adams County.

The news team at our sister station 4 News Now covering the greater Spokane area and Idaho found a lot of damage, too. Check out their Twitter feed and photo gallery.

It’s eerily quiet here in Coeur d’Alene. Where I’m at, there’s no power, and crews are working to remove this tree that fell over with downed power lines nearby. We’ll have more on tonight’s storm damage tonight at 11 on @kxly4news. pic.twitter.com/5I2NrvNSsb — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) March 29, 2021

The tree fell on top of the owner’s truck. He tells me it doesn’t seem too damaged except the two side mirrors. #4NewsNow https://t.co/aJ9ZKqJs7w pic.twitter.com/cE4lzfSMZ8 — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) March 29, 2021

YIKES: We’ve got a tree down at Comstock! Please make sure you’re safe and sound at home—we’re about to enter the peak of this windstorm. Tune in to 4 News Now at 5 and 6 to learn the latest! pic.twitter.com/a8PSH5s5af — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) March 28, 2021

We’re starting to see some damage from the wind. A tree has fallen at Comstock Park and another has fallen in the southbound lanes of Newport Highway near Costco. THE LATEST: https://t.co/vIFYxPqSPd pic.twitter.com/iyzUGPikOb — 4 News Now (@kxly4news) March 28, 2021

Wile the basin worries about dust, the mountains are getting blowing snow.

Sounds like snow is really picking up on I-90 Snoqualmie Pass. Please be cautious and prepared. Also, avalanche control is scheduled for US 2 Stevens Pass at 4 am Monday. Usually takes anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours to clear. https://t.co/Rg7nZwj73M — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) March 29, 2021

Wind event underway with gusts exceeding 50 mph already in the Tri-Cities with blowing dust, impaired vis, and plenty of tumbleweeds! Usually a clear view of Yakima and Columbia rivers. #TumbleweedEmoji? pic.twitter.com/D3ltPFP6ul — Ed Townsend (@WarmEdvection) March 28, 2021

