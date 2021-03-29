Windstorm roundup: Fallen trees, runaway trampolines, flying monkeys?

Matt Van Slyke
by Matt Van Slyke

KENNEWICK, Wash. — We’re sharing images and social media posts from Sunday’s windstorm to provide snapshots of how it affected central and eastern Washington.

Pasco PD told a tiny tale of “trees and trampolines” on Sunday evening.

Kennewick PD posted a photo of one of many downed trees and said Benton PUD was reporting power outages.

In Richland, the wind kicked up an awful lot of dust across I-182, contributing to a minor-injury pileup.

Walla Walla police said the windstorm reminded them of the Wizard of Oz. They warned folks to watch for flying monkeys.

Blowing dust covered a wide swath of Yakima.

This ominous image was captured near Othello and shared by WSDOT.

At 7 p.m., just when things had been dying down a little, Ritzville reported a 49 mph gust — the strongest gust since 3:40 p.m.

I-90 is closed in both directions between MP 182 east of Moses Lake and Ritzville. There is no estimated reopening time.

Dust storm Moses Lake

By the looks of things, there was at least one concerning crash during the dust storm in Adams County.

The news team at our sister station 4 News Now covering the greater Spokane area and Idaho found a lot of damage, too. Check out their Twitter feed and photo gallery.

Wile the basin worries about dust, the mountains are getting blowing snow.

Wsdot Cle Elum

How do things look where you live? Email your photos and video to news@kappkvew.com featured on Good Morning Northwest.

