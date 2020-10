It’s a windy start to the weekend. Blowing dust is occuring across the Yakima Valley and the Mid-Columbia. Gusts are in the 30 and 40 mph range. There is a Wind Advisory, but only in Walla Walla until 9pm tonight.

Winds will slow to the mid teens mph by the time the sun goes down. Should stay windy through at least 6pm.

I’ll have your forecast coming up on KAPP-KVEW Local News at 5pm.