Windy start Wednesday, gusts up to 55 MPH -Kristin

Wow – it’s a windy start to the day with a cold front moving through the Pacific Northwest. A Wind Advisory is in place until 1PM this afternoon with gusts at times up to 55 MPH. The strongest winds are expected through 9AM this morning. It will stay breezy through early afternoon with wind gusts at times up to 35 MPH. The wind will die down this evening into tonight.

The rain has moved out with sunshine returning today. And it will stay mild with highs in the low to mid 50’s.