Wine and Music Festival goes virtual with an auction Mother’s Day weekend

BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Auction of Washington Wines has decided to move all of their 2020 events online, including the Wine and Music Festival typically held at Col Solare Winery.

It has now become the Wine and Music Online Auction held May 6 through May 10. The auction will feature lots from 28 wineries across Washington state with wine and music experiences to be redeemed in the future.

The Auction of Washington Wines has been in existence for 33 years and has raised nearly $50 million so far. More than half of the proceeds get donated to Seattle Children’s Hospital and the Washington State University’s Viticulture and Enology program.

Some of the auction experiences you can bid for include a live music and tasting party for 10 at BookWalter Winery, a dinner and getaway at Fidelitas Vineyard and Mother’s Day Bubbles from Treveri Cellars.

The bidding is open now and closes Sunday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

You can register to bid by clicking, here.

There will also be an Instagram live with Col Solare Winery on Friday, May 8 at 2 p.m. as part of the event.

