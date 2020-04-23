Winegar’s drive-thru reopening with new safety measures after month-long closure

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A long-standing, family-owned business in Ellensburg, Wash. is reopening its drive-thru after taking a month-long absence to plan and implement measures to keep employees and customers safe during the pandemic.

Although the business could have stayed open under the governor’s stay at home order, the owners of Winegar’s Coffee and Creamery made the difficult decision to temporarily shut down, feeling it was in the best interests of staff and customers.

“We just feel that it’s the right thing to do. We just want to take are of you guys and take care of our team,” co-owner Kori Winegar said in a Facebook Live.

Since the shutdown, the business has been relying on sales of ice cream at local grocery stores to get revenue; however, despite being closed, they still found ways to help out.

Winegar’s donated 1,300 pounds of milk and cream to FISH Community Food Bank, which serves the Kittitas County community.

The business also delivered 383 quarts of ice cream to the healthcare workers at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, purchased by a donor.

Winegar said after spending the past month going through every possible scenario, they’ve been able to come up with a lengthy list of new measures designed to limit physical contact between staff and customers, as well as ensure any required contact is as safe and clean as possible.

“We’re excited about this,” Winegar said. “We’re also making sure that we’re taking every effort we can to be safe, to be good and to keep you safe.”

Employees will be social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, washing their hands frequently and even using hand sanitizer while wearing gloves, according to Winegar.

Currently, the store has enough masks for each employee to have one, but is asking if anyone in the community could help them by providing an additional mask for each employee, so that they can rotate between them.

Customers who come through the drive-thru — the only part of the store that will be open — and want to pay with a card will be handed a tray with a credit card machine on top of it; both will be sanitized between uses.

If people need to pay with cash, they’ll get the same tray with a plastic bag on top to put the money in, which will be transferred inside. The bag will also be sanitized after each use.

Another option for customers will be to create an account with Winegar’s online; people can deposit as much or as little money as they want. When they go to pay for their order, all they’ll need is a PIN and they’ll be good to go.

When customers receive their drinks or food, they’ll be in a disposable drink carrier that they’ll take off of a tray — yet another way the business is attempting to prevent physical contact between employees and customers.

Winegar’s is also honoring any rewards customers have that expired while the business was closed, allowing them to be used through the end of May, including birthday rewards from previous months.

The drive-thru at the Winegar’s at 111 E. University Way is set to open Friday, while the location at 1013 E. University Way will open May 1.

There are several ways to support Winegar’s Coffee and Creamery, including purchasing:

Quarts of ice cream online through Jerrol’s for $4.99 delivery or free for purchases more than $25 being delivered within two miles of Ellensburg, Kittitas, Thorp, Cle Elum or Roslyn.

Coffee or ice cream through the drive thru starting Friday.

Gift cards to Winegar’s online.

Winegar’s shirts through Shirtworks in Ellensburg.

