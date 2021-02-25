Winter storm impacting eastern Washington and Oregon roads, travel, school, homes

Prepare for possible power outages, too. First Alert Weather info for Thursday and Friday:

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Another winter storm is upon us and things are about to get worse.

Expect heavy wind with gusts up to 55 miles per hour and heavy snow in the Cascade and Blue mountains.

Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Depending on where you live or where you’re traveling, blowing and accumulating snow could make it very difficult to drive.

To help you through the storm, KAPP-KVEW’s First Alert Weather team has compiled video forecasts, headlines and resources here.

Severe weather alerts as of 3 p.m. are listed below. Check the links for current conditions if you’re reading this Thursday evening or Friday.

AVALANCHE: Washington’s Dept. of Transportation dropped explosives from a helicopter Wednesday to trigger an avalanche near I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass:



WSDOT officials say crews need to clear these avalanche-prone parts of the mountain every five years or so.

Washington Severe Weather Alerts Winter Storm Warning East Slopes of the Washington Cascades …ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE REGION THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET…

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches with 4 to 10 inches in the lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Washington Cascades including Snoqualmie and White Passes.

* WHEN…From 1 AM Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could be an issue due to the strong winds.

Issued 2/25/2021 01:35 AM

Expires 2/26/2021 10:00 PM

Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.



Wind Advisory Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Washington Palouse, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin and Spokane Area.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Friday has the potential to produce wind gusts closer to 50 mph.

Issued 2/25/2021 09:00 AM

Expires 2/26/2021 04:00 PM

Instructions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected Today and then increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph on Friday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Issued 2/25/2021 10:00 AM

Expires 2/26/2021 09:00 PM

Instructions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Oregon Severe Weather Alerts Winter Storm Warning Grande Ronde Valley; Wallowa County …ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE REGION THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Grande Ronde Valley and Wallowa County. * WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could be an issue due to the gusty winds.

Issued 2/25/2021 07:00 AM

Expires 2/27/2021 10:00 AM

Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon …ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE REGION THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could be an issue due to the strong winds.

Issued 2/25/2021 07:00 AM

Expires 2/27/2021 10:00 AM

Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon …ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE REGION THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could be an issue due to the strong winds.

Issued 2/25/2021 07:00 AM

Expires 2/27/2021 10:00 AM

Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.



Wind Advisory Central Oregon; East Columbia River Gorge; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; John Day Basin; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected Today and then increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph on Friday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Issued 2/25/2021 10:00 AM

Expires 2/26/2021 09:00 PM

Instructions: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Legends Skycam Network Live weather conditions in Yakima, Toppenish, Richland



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.