Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley -Kristin

Big changes on the way for the upcoming weekend!

A late season winter storm will move into the Pacific Northwest starting today. Make sure to grab your umbrella with rain showers developing by late morning into the afternoon. A bit of a wintry mix at times for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. Snow possible in the eastern slopes.

Rain will change over to snow tonight with accumulating snow possible through Saturday morning. Turning drier by Saturday afternoon. It will be a blustery day with gusts at times up to 40 MPH. Much colder this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 30’s.

Keeping a chance for snow around the area on Sunday before sunshine returns next week. Back into the upper 50’s, close to 60 degrees for the first day of Spring on Thursday!